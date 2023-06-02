LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after acquiring an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $195.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.68 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.22.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.