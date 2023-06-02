Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.65.

NYSE:LOW opened at $203.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

