Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Trading Down 12.6%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) shares were down 12.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Lonking Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

