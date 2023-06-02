LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Shares Down 0.7%

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.78. 48,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 243,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
LogicMark Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.87.
LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicMark
LogicMark Company Profile
LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LogicMark (LGMK)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.