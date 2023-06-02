LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Shares Down 0.7%

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.78. 48,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 243,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

LogicMark Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.87.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in LogicMark, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.87% of LogicMark as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

