Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of LAD traded up $12.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.62. 151,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,137. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $314.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.16.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

