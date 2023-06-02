Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.90

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 275249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Liquidia Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $575.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Liquidia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.
Liquidia Company Profile
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
