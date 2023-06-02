Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 3.2% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LIN traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.02. 525,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,239. The company has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.14 and its 200-day moving average is $342.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

