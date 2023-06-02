Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2,860.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.84. 407,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.92. The company has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

