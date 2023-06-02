Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barrington Research

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stephens cut Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Lifecore Biomedical Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.02. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lifecore Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter.
Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.
