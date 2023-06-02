Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barrington Research

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stephens cut Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.02. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lifecore Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.