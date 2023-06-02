Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.10

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.24. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 328,129 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

