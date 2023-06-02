Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) PT Raised to $8.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 195.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 17.9 %

LXRX opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. Analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 705.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,672,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

