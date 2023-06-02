Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

LB stock opened at C$31.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.93. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$43.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of C$260.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7304075 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

