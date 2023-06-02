Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Down 3.4%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.25 and last traded at $80.25. Approximately 196,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,931,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,427 shares of company stock valued at $9,507,153 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

