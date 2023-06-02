LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 4.4%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 42,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 242,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.
LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.
