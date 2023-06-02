LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 4.4%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 42,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 242,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.