Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $868.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

