L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of LHX traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.84. 260,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,021. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

