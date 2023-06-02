Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.23

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.23 and last traded at $124.20, with a volume of 389174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,428 shares of company stock worth $14,635,513 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Featured Articles

