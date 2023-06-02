Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Trading 17.7% Higher

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 17.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Komo Plant Based Foods Stock Down 21.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Komo Plant Based Foods

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle, as well as meal help and ready-to-bake classics bundle products. The company sells its products through ecommerce and retail platforms.

