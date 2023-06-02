Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
KBSTF opened at $7.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Kobe Steel has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.04.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
