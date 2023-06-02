Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives $69.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

KNRRY opened at $17.09 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.