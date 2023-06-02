Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Down 2.5%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €8.82 ($9.48) and last traded at €8.88 ($9.55). Approximately 303,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.11 ($9.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $885.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.66.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

