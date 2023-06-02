KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $5,125.55 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07485132 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,051.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

