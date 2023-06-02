KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $132,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.00. The company had a trading volume of 195,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $473.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

