KeyCorp Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $820.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $720.79.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $789.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $653.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.85. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.35 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

