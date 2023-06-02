Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,826,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253,909 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 0.4% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $314,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,644.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,644.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,741 shares of company stock worth $1,114,446 and sold 36,700 shares worth $1,206,382. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

