Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

