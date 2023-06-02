Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $25.29 on Monday. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

