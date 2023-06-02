Kensington Investments B.V. Buys New Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Kensington Investments B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,750,000. Vista Energy makes up 100.0% of Kensington Investments B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kensington Investments B.V. owned approximately 14.14% of Vista Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIST shares. TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Vista Energy Price Performance

NYSE VIST traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 337,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,335. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.