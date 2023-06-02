Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Karnalyte Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Karnalyte Resources alerts:

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.