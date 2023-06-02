JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Announces $0.36 Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3628 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,685. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.

