JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Purchased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPSE. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,187,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,842,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 982,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPSE stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $39.49. 27,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,937. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $349.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $43.67.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

