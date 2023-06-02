Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. 268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Jollibee Foods Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63.

Jollibee Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Jollibee Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.97%.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corp. engages in the development, operation, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

