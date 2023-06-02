John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance
HEQ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 49,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,534. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
