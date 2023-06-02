John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

HEQ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 49,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,534. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 96.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.