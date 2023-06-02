John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.3 %
BTO stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,309. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.