John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

BTO stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,309. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.