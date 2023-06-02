Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 2,756 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $340,999.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,060.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 273,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Qualys

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

