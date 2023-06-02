Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Price Target to $8.00

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Conn’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.53. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 271,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 250,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 224,376 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Conn’s by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 146,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

