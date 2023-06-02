Jason J. Bonfig Sells 1,136 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,382. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

