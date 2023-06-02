iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is 1ST Source Bank’s 4th Largest Position

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $84,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,209. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.63. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

