iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.23

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 624699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,559.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

