iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $152.73

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.73 and last traded at $152.73, with a volume of 45070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.91.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $901.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $145.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 228,410 shares in the last quarter. Investure LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investure LLC now owns 97,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

