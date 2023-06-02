iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,640. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

