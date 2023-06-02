iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 204,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 84,917 shares.The stock last traded at $59.67 and had previously closed at $58.93.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.