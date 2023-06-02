iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Reduced by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

IJH stock traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,766. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.