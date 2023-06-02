iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $7.11 on Friday, hitting $249.23. The company had a trading volume of 762,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

