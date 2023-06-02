iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,847,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.21 on Friday, reaching $429.96. 2,898,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,307. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $320.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.11 and a 200 day moving average of $403.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

