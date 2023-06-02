iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 697,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,906. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

