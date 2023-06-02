iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.42. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 3,194,222 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on IQ. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.
iQIYI Trading Up 6.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- High-Quality, High-Yield Hormel Looks Tasty at These Levels
- Renewed Analyst Sentiment for CBRE Group Stock: Buy the Dip?
- Broadcom Stock Pulls into the Buy Zone: Analysts Raise Targets
- Can Presto Automation Bring AI to the Drive-Thru?
- Dell Tops Q1 Estimates but Fails to Deliver on Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.