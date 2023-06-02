iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.42. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 3,194,222 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IQ. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

iQIYI Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iQIYI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,308,000 after buying an additional 7,529,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,215,000 after buying an additional 3,767,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $64,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

