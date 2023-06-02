IOST (IOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.43 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, IOST has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $174.39 million and $5.43 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

