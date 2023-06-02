Investors Purchase Large Volume of Murphy Oil Call Options (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,246 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 271% compared to the average daily volume of 874 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $279,520,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of MUR traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $37.23. 223,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,385. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

