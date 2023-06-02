Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:IQI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.31. 121,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 223,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 134,922 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

